Falcons Sign RB D’Onta Foreman, Make Four Other Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they signed RB D’Onta Foreman to a contract, activated OT Willie Wright from the COVID list and OT Kaleb McGary from PUP, released CB Tyler Hall and waived/injured DT Deadrin Senat.

Foreman, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Texans in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $3,159,484 that included a signing bonus of $759,484 with the Texans.

Foreman was waived by Houston in 2019 after spending most of his time with them on the PUP list with an Achilles injury. He was later claimed by the Colts before ending up on injured reserve with a bicep injury.

Indianapolis later waived Foreman with an injury settlement and he was a free agent until catching on with the Titans in 2020. Tennessee declined to tender him a restricted offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Atlanta brought Forman in for a visit last week.

In 2020, Foreman appeared in six games for the Titans and rushed 22 times for 95 yards (4.3 YPC), also catching one pass for five yards and a touchdown.

McGary, 26, was the No. 31 overall pick by the Falcons out of Washington in 2019. Atlanta elected to trade up with the Rams to select him and exchanged their No. 45 and No. 79 overall picks.

McGary signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract including a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

In two years with Atlanta, McGary has played in 30 of 32 possible games, all at right tackle.