Falcons Sign RB Wayne Gallman, Waive RB Qadree Ollison

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they’ve signed RB Wayne Gallman and waived RB Qadree Ollison.

Gallman, 26, was selected in the fourth round out of Clemson by the Giants in 2017. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $2,819,648, which included a signing bonus of $419,644.

Gallman was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason before eventually signing on with the 49ers. San Francisco released him on Wednesday.

In 2020, Gallman appeared in 15 games for the Giants and rushed 147 times for 682 yards (4.6 YPC) and six touchdowns. He added 21 receptions for 114 yards.

