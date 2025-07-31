Falcons Sign S Henry Black

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed UFL S Henry Black to a contract.

In correspondence, the Falcons released WR Makai Polk.

Black, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was waived and later added to their practice squad.

Black was on and off of their practice squad until Green Bay declined to tender him an offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

He then had brief stints with the Falcons, Colts and Steelers but didn’t appear in any games for either franchise.

Black caught on with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Black appeared in 10 games for the Brahmas and recorded 27 total tackles.