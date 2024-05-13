Falcons Sign Second-Round DT Ruke Orhorhoro

The Atlanta Falcons signed second-round DT Ruke Orhorhoro to a rookie contract, according to a team announcement.

Orhorhoro, 22, was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2023. The Falcons traded up to draft him with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The No. 35 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $9,916,126 contract that includes a $4,031,728 signing bonus and will carry a $1,802,932 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Ravens DT Justin Madubuike.

During his four-year college career, Orhorhoro appeared in 53 games and recorded 85 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and nine pass defenses.