Falcons Sign TE Daniel Helm To Futures Deal

The Falcons announced that they signed TE Daniel Helm to a futures contract on Thursday.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Helm, 26, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2019. He was waived during his rookie training camp and claimed by the 49ers, but was among their final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad. After being waived, he was quickly claimed by the Chiefs before being among their final cuts in 2020.

Helm signed to the Buccaneers practice squad before being signed back by the 49ers. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being released back in June. He caught on with the Raiders in October before being signed to the practice squad earlier this month.

In 2021, Helm appeared in nine games for the Raiders and recorded one reception for negative one yard.

During his three years at Duke, Helm caught 69 passes for 767 yards and six touchdowns in 34 career games.