Falcons Sign Third-Round EDGE Zach Harrison

The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed third-round EDGE Zach Harrison to a rookie contract, according to the team website.

Harrison, 21, was named First-team All-Big Ten for Ohio State in 2022.

The Falcons drafted him in the third round with the No. 75 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,568,449 rookie contract that includes a $1,049,781 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,012,445 in 2023.

During his four years with the Buckeyes, Harrison appeared in 40 games and recorded 97 tackles, 11 sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.