Falcons Sign Third-Round LB DeAngelo Malone

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed third-round LB DeAngelo Malone to a rookie contract on Tuesday.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Drake London WR Signed 2 Arnold Ebiketie OLB 2 Troy Andersen LB 3 Desmond Ridder QB 3 DeAngelo Malone LB Signed 5 Tyler Allgeier RB Signed 6 Justin Shaffer OG Signed 6 John FitzPatrick TE Signed

Malone, 22, was a fifth-year senior who started four of his final five seasons at Western Kentucky. He was twice named the Conference USA defensive player of the year in 2019 and 2021 and was an all-conference selection in his final three seasons.

The Falcons used the No. 82 overall pick in the third round on Malone.

For his career, Malone appeared in 62 games and made 53 starts for the Hilltoppers. He recorded 349 total tackles, 60 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, one interception and eight pass defenses.