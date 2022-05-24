Falcons Sign Third-Round LB DeAngelo Malone

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed third-round LB DeAngelo Malone to a rookie contract on Tuesday.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Drake London
|WR
|Signed
|2
|Arnold Ebiketie
|OLB
|2
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|3
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|3
|DeAngelo Malone
|LB
|Signed
|5
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Justin Shaffer
|OG
|Signed
|6
|John FitzPatrick
|TE
|Signed
Malone, 22, was a fifth-year senior who started four of his final five seasons at Western Kentucky. He was twice named the Conference USA defensive player of the year in 2019 and 2021 and was an all-conference selection in his final three seasons.
The Falcons used the No. 82 overall pick in the third round on Malone.
For his career, Malone appeared in 62 games and made 53 starts for the Hilltoppers. He recorded 349 total tackles, 60 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, one interception and eight pass defenses.
