Falcons Sign Two, Cut Two

The Falcons announced on Wednesday that they have signed offensive linemen Julién Davenport and Zack Bailey ahead of training camp.

In a corresponding move, the team is cutting undrafted free agents P Ryan Sanborn and OT Ryan Coll.

Davenport, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He was traded to the Dolphins as part of the Laremy Tunsil trade coming out of the preseason.

Prior to the 2021 season, Davenport signed with the Colts on a one-year contract. He then signed a one-year deal with the Bears in 2022 but was released before the season.

He later found a spot on the Cardinals practice squad in November of 2022 which eventually led to Davenport signing a futures contract with Arizona in January of 2023.

Arizona released Davenport in June of 2023 and he signed with the Giants in August later that year but was released before the season started.

In 2021, Davenport appeared in nine games for the Colts and made four starts at both tackle positions with a PFF grade of 45.3