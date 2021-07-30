Falcons Sign WR J’Mon Moore

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they’ve signed WR J’Mon Moore to a contract.

Moore, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Packers back in 2018. He was set to enter the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract when Green Bay cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

The Browns later signed Moore to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract last January. However, he was later waived and ended up catching on with the Texans on their practice squad.

Moore returned to Houston on a futures contract but was waived a few months later.

In 2018, Moore appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded two receptions for 15 yards receiving (7.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.