Falcons Signed LB Rashaan Evans To Practice Squad

Logan Ulrich
The Falcons have signed LB Rashaan Evans and DL Kyler Baugh to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Rashaan Evans

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Dylan Drummond
  2. DL LaCale London
  3. WR Jesse Matthews
  4. DL Junior Aho (International)
  5. DE Khalid Kareem
  6. QB Nathan Peterman
  7. LB Josh Woods
  8. TE Armani Rogers
  9. OT Tyrone Wheatley
  10. WR Phillip Dorsett
  11. CB Lamar Jackson
  12. C Matt Hennessy
  13. RB Elijah Dotson
  14. DB Benny Sapp
  15. LB Rashaan Evans
  16. DL Kyler Baugh

Evans, 29, was taken with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Titans. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,577,192 rookie contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus when the Titans declined his fifth-year option. 

The fifth-year option would have cost the Titans $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. Evans instead became an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and signed a one-year deal with the Falcons. 

He had a brief stint with the Eagles on their practice squad last season before joining the Cowboys. However, Dallas cut him in December and he caught on with the Falcons at the end of September. He bounced on and off the roster in 2024 as well. 

In 2023, Evans appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and recorded nine tackles.

