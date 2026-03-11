Falcons Signed OLB Azeez Ojulari

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are signing OLB Azeez Ojulari to a one-year deal.

He played his college ball at Georgia, so this is a bit of a homecoming for him after bouncing around to a few different teams.

Ojulari, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He finished a four-year, $6,774,908 rookie contract with New York.

He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Philadelphia in 2025 and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent, once again.

In 2025, Ojulari appeared in three games for the Eagles and recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss.