Falcons Signed WR Deven Thompkins, Placed S DeMarcco Hellams On IR

The Falcons announced on Saturday that they have signed WR Deven Thompkins in place of S DeMarcco Hellams, who is being placed on injured reserve.

Hellams, 25, was a seventh-round pick out of Alabama by the Falcons back in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He wound up making the opening day roster as a rookie and started 4 of his 15 games.

The following season, Hellams was placed on injured reserve and missed the entire 2024 season.

In 2025, Hellams has appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and recorded 10 tackles along with one fumble recovery.