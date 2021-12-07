Falcons Sign CB Cornell Armstrong To P-Squad, Cut Two

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Cornell Armstrong to their practice squad and released DB Chris Williamson and OL Rick Leonard from the unit.

The Falcons will need to make a corresponding move to make room.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

T Willie Beavers DE Quinton Bell RB Caleb Huntley TE John Raine WR Austin Trammell RB Qadree Ollison S Shawn Williams S Luther Kirk DE Nick Thurman G Ryan Neuzil WR Marvin Hall DB Lafayette Pitts P Dom Maggio LB Dorian Etheridge CB Cornell Armstrong

Armstrong, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins back in 2018 out of Southern Mississippi. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later signed Armstrong before adding him to their practice squad. He was eventually promoted to their active roster in October. Houston re-signed Armstrong for the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was cut again in October after joining the practice squad.

In 2020, Armstrong was active for 10 games, but did not record a statistic for the Texans.