Falcons Signing CB Darnay Holmes

According to Jordan Schultz, the Falcons are signing CB Darnay Holmes to a contract.

The deal is for one year. Holmes will compete for a role in Atlanta’s secondary in 2026.

Holmes, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He concluded the final year of his four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract with New York and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Holmes re-signed with the Giants on a one-year, $2 million contract. However, he was let go during roster cuts and signed with the Raiders shortly after. The Raiders brought him back on a one-year deal for 2025.

In 2025, Holmes appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 19 total tackles.