Falcons Signing CB Kevin King

The Falcons announced on Monday that they have signed veteran CB Kevin King to a contract.

After remaining unsigned by Week 3 of the 2022 season, King turned down contract offers in order to stay committed to his plan of returning to full health, after dealing with a concussion, COVID-19, hip, knee, and shoulder injuries in 2021.

However, King tore his Achilles while working out in 2023. He has ties to the Falcons, as he overlapped with Falcons DC Jimmy Lake who was his position coach for three years at Washington. Falcons assistant HC/secondary coach Jerry Gray was also King’s position coach for two years in Green Bay.

King, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 after they elected to trade down with the Saints. For moving back a few spots, the Packers picked up an additional fourth-round pick that they used on OLB Vince Biegel.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $7.08 million contract before returning to Green Bay on a one-year contract.

In 2021, King appeared in 10 games for the Packers and recorded 29 tackles and one interception.