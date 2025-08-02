Falcons Signing DB Grayland Arnold

According to Will McFadden, the Falcons signed DB Grayland Arnold to a contract on Saturday.

The team released OL Kilian Zierer in a corresponding move.

Arnold, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor back in 2020 before later signing a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Eagles.

However, Philadelphia opted to waive Arnold coming out of training camp, and he was on and off their roster before winding up in the same situation with the Texans.

Arnold spent the next three seasons splitting time between Houston’s practice squad and active roster. He signed with the Steelers as a free agent but was placed on injured reserve and never appeared in a game for the team.

In 2023, Arnold appeared in eight games for the Texans and recorded 18 tackles and one forced fumble.