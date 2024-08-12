Falcons Announce Four Moves, Sign DB Josh Thompson

Jordan Schultz reports that the Falcons are signing DB Josh Thompson. The team also announced they are signing CB William Hooper.

The team is waiving wide receivers Austin Mack and Robert Burns in corresponding moves.

Thompson, 25, went undrafted out of Texas in 2022 before catching on with the Jaguars.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being brought back to the practice squad.

Thompson also spent time with the Texans and the Titans as a special teams gunner.

In 2022, Thompson appeared in six games for the Titans and recorded four tackles.