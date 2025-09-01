Falcons Signing DE Ronnie Perkins

Jordan Schultz reports the Falcons are signing DE Ronnie Perkins to their practice squad.

Here’s an updated look at the Falcons’ practice squad:

WR Chris Blair CB Cobee Bryant WR Dylan Drummond OL Joshua Gray S Ronnie Harrison CB C.J. Henderson EDGE Khalid Kareem WR Nick Nash OL Brandon Parker TE Joshua Simon QB Easton Stick DL Kentavius Street RB Carlos Washington Jr. K Lenny Krieg (International) OT Carter Warren OL Ryan Hayes DE Ronnie Perkins

Perkins, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2019 and 2020. The Patriots took Perkins with pick No. 96 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Perkins signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 that also included a $840,618 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Denver signed him to the active roster from New England’s practice squad. The Broncos cut him loose in August and he later signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad. Arizona let him go again in December.

Perkins spent a few months with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL before signing with Atlanta in August. He was then released a few days later.

In 2023, Perkins appeared in seven games for the Broncos and recorded 13 total tackles and two tackles for loss.