Falcons Signing DE Sam Roberts Off Panthers’ PS, Among Other Moves

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are signing DE Sam Roberts off of the Panthers’ practice squad.

The Falcons also announced that they’ve released WR David Sills V from their active roster and S Grayland Arnold from injured reserve.

Roberts, 27, played five years at Northwest Missouri State in Division-II and was a three-time all-conference player. He Patriots used a sixth-round pick on him back in 2022.

Roberts signed a four-year deal worth $3,831,477 that also includes a signing bonus of $171,477 but was later released and signed to the Bears’ practice squad. The Panthers signed Robert and eventually added him to their practice squad last week.

For his career, Roberts has appeared in 15 games and recorded eight tackles and no sacks.