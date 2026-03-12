Falcons Signing DE Samson Ebukam

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons are signing DE Samson Ebukam to a contract.
Atlanta’s situation at edge rusher is up in the air with the serious legal charges against 2025 first-rounder James Pearce Jr., so Ebukam gives them some veteran insurance.
Ebukam, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3 million contract with Los Angeles and signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the 49ers in 2021.
He then signed a three-year, $24 million with the Colts in 2023 after playing out that deal. He missed the entire 2024 season with a torn Achilles.
In 2025, Ebukam appeared in 14 games with the Colts and recorded 33 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery.
