Falcons Signing DL Eli Ankou

The Atlanta Falcons are signing DL Eli Ankou to a contract on Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Ankou, 26, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville cut Ankou loose coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later waived by the Browns before being claimed by the Colts.

Indianapolis opted to waive him in September of last year and he was claimed off waivers by the Texans. Houston traded him to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick in October.

In 2020, Ankou appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded five tackles and no tackles for loss or sacks.