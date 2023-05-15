Falcons Signing DL LaCale London

The Atlanta Falcons are signing DL LaCale London, according to Aaron Wilson.

London, 25, wound up signing with the Bears after going undrafted following the 2020 draft.

The Bears waived London coming out of training camp and ultimately re-signed him to their practice squad. From there, the team opted to re-sign him to a futures contract in January of 2021.

Unfortunately, the Bears waived London again with an injury settlement before the start of the 2021 season.

The Bears brought London back again to their practice squad in November of the 2021 season before re-signing him to another futures contract in January of 2022.

The Bears opted to waive London again last August. He spent time in the XFL this past season.

In 2021, London was active for one game for the Bears. He has yet to accrue any NFL stats.