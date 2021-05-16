Falcons Signing DL Olive Sagapolu

The Atlanta Falcons are signing DT Olive Sagapolu to a contract on Sunday, according to his agent.

Sagapolu tried out for the Falcons during their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Sagapolu, 24, went undrafted out of Wisconsin back in 2019. He later signed on with the Packers briefly before being waived a few days later.

From there, the Lions signed Sagapolu to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures deal for 2020. However, he was later waived coming out of training camp.

During his four-year college career, Sagapolu recorded 61 total tackles including 10 for a loss, six sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery in 28 games.