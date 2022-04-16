Falcons Signing DT Vincent Taylor

Jordan Schultz reports that the Falcons are signing DT Vincent Taylor to a contract on Saturday.

Taylor recently visited with the Falcons, so he was clearly on their radar as a potential addition.

Taylor started Week 1 for the Texans before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Taylor, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract when Miami cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Taylor later signed on to the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted late in 2019. He was waived by the Bills and subsequently claimed by the Browns, appearing in 15 games.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded two tackles before an injury cost him the remainder of the season.

