Falcons Signing EDGE Bud Dupree

Zach Klein reports that the Falcons are signing EDGE Bud Dupree to a one-year contract on Friday.

According to Ian Rapoport, Dupree receives a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

Dupree visited with the Steelers this offseason, but it looks like the Falcons proved to be his best option in the end.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Dupree, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $9.22 million rookie contract when the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $9,232,000 for the 2019 season.

From there, the Steelers opted to franchise Dupree last year and he later signed a five-year deal worth up to $85 million with the Titans in 2021. The Titans opted to release him at the start of the 2023 season.

In 2022, Dupree appeared in 11 games for the Titans and recorded 18 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and two recoveries.

