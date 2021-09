Falcons Signing K Elliott Fry To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are signing kicker Elliott Fry to their practice squad on Friday.

Pelissero notes that Fry can punt too and offers the Falcons a contingency plan in 2020.

The Falcons will need to make a corresponding roster move, as they’re currently over the practice squad limit:

Fry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2017. Fry joined the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and converted all 14 field goals he attempted with a long of 44 yards.

The Bears signed him to a contract before cutting him loose during the preseason. He had a brief stint with the Ravens before signing a futures contract with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

Fry was later waived and claimed by the Buccaneers, but was waived at the start of the regular season. He landed with the Falcons and spent most of the season on their practice squad.

In 2020, Fry appeared in one game for the Falcons and made his lone field goal attempt while going 1-2 on PATs.