Falcons Signing LB Andre Smith

Aaron Wilson reports that the Falcons are signing LB Andre Smith to a contract on Sunday.

Smith, 26, was drafted in the seventh round by the Panthers out of UNC in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal when the Panthers traded him to the Bills in exchange for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.

Smith was on and off the Bills’ practice squad before agreeing to a two-year contract worth up to $3 million in 2021. From there, he caught on with the Titans last year.

In 2022, Smith appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four tackles and no sacks.