Falcons Signing LB Monty Rice To Practice Squad

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Falcons are signing LB Monty Rice to their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Falcons’ practice squad:
- WR Chris Blair
- CB Natrone Brooks
- WR Dylan Drummond
- DL Demone Harris
- DT Zion Logue
- DL LaCale London
- WR Jesse Matthews
- OL Andrew Stueber
- RB Carlos Washington Jr.
- S Dane Cruikshank
- OL Julién Davenport
- CB Kevin King
- TE John FitzPatrick
- DL Kenny Oginni (International)
- LB Monty Rice
Rice, 25, was a three-year starter at Georgia, the team leader in tackles in 2019, and a team captain in 2020. The Titans drafted Rice with pick No. 92 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.
Rice signed a four-year deal worth $4,848,858 that includes a signing bonus of $886,442. He was in the third year of the deal when the Titans waived him. New Orleans claimed him off waivers in December 2023 and he was a part of their final cuts in training camp this year.
In 2023, Rice appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 26 tackles.
