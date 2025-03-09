Falcons Signing LT Jake Matthews To Two-Year, $45M Extension

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Falcons have agreed to a two-year extension with LT Jake Matthews worth $45 million.

Matthews had two years remaining on his current deal which included base salaries of $15,500,000 this year and next. However, there were no guarantees remaining in the contract.

An extension could also free up around $11 million of cap room for the Falcons to try to retain C Drew Dalman.

Matthews, 33, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick by the Falcons back in 2014 out of Texas A&M. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $16.5 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option.

Matthews signed a five-year, $75 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 before signing a three-year contract extension worth $52.5 million in March of 2022.

In 20243, Matthews started 17 games for the Falcons at left tackle.