Falcons Signing OL Andrew Stueber

Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports the Falcons are signing OL Andrew Stueber to the practice squad.

Stueber, 26, was named second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten while at Michigan in 2021 before the Patriots selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

He missed his rookie season with an injury and spent his second year on the practice squad. New England waived him back in June 2024, and he was claimed by the Falcons. Atlanta re-signed him to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

The Bengals signed him off of the Falcons’ practice squad in October 2024 and eventually the active roster before waiving him during camp this year. He then signed with the Falcons in November but was let go 11 days later.

In 2024, Stueber appeared in seven games for the Bengals.