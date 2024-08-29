Falcons Signing OLB Khalid Kareem To Practice Squad

According to Tori McElhaney, the Falcons are signing OLB Khalid Kareem to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Falcons’ practice squad:

Kareem, 26, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which included a signing bonus of $354,474, when the Bengals waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

However, the Colts later signed him away to their active roster. He appeared in four games for the Colts in 2022 before returning on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He was let go during roster cuts.

From there, the Bears claimed Kareem but released him back in October 2023. He eventually signed with Chicago on a futures deal in 2024 but they released him before the end of training camp.

In 2023, Kareem appeared in one game for the Bears and logged one tackle and one pass defended.