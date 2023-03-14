Falcons Signing QB Taylor Heinicke To Two-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are signing QB Taylor Heinicke to a contract.

Tom Pelissero reports it’s a two-year deal with a maximum value of $20 million, though that number is likely highly inflated with incentives.

He’ll arrive in Atlanta at the very least as a backup with a lot of starting experience, and could end up pushing QB Desmond Ridder for the starting gig.

Heinicke, 29, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2015. He managed to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but wasn’t active for a single game.

The Vikings elected to waive Heinicke with an injury designation coming out of the preseason in 2017 before eventually cutting him loose with an injury settlement.

Heinicke had brief stints with the Patriots and Texans before being claimed by the Panthers. Carolina released him coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on to Washington’s practice squad late in 2020. He signed a two-year, $8.75 million extension with Washington in 2021.

In 2022, Heinicke started nine games for Washington and completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 28 times for 96 yards and one touchdown.