Falcons Signing S Jordan Fuller

According to Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are signing S Jordan Fuller to a contract on Wednesday.

Fuller, 27, was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round out of Ohio State back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.465 million deal with the Rams that included a $170,708 signing bonus.

Fuller was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year before signing a one-year deal with the Panthers.

In 2024, Fuller appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 54 tackles, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.