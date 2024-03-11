Falcons Signing TE Charlie Woerner To Three-Year, $12M Contract

Per Mike Rothstein, the Falcons are signing former 49ers TE Charlie Woerner to a three-year deal worth $12 million.

Woerner, 26, was selected with the 190th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Georgia.

He played out his four-year, $3.47 million rookie contract with the 49ers and was testing free agency for the first time in his career before signing with Atlanta.

In 2023, Woerner has appeared in 17 games for the 49ers and caught three passes for 32 yards and no touchdowns.