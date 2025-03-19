Falcons Signing TE Feleipe Franks

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons are signing TE Feleipe Franks to a contract on Wednesday.

He predominantly contributed to Carolina’s special teams unit last season.

Franks, 27, was a one-year starter at Arkansas after spending three years at the University of Florida. He signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Franks played quarterback before transitioning to tight end in 2022. Atlanta waived him in 2023 and he later caught on with the Panthers in 2024.

In 2024, Franks appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded one reception on three targets for 12 yards. He also recorded 10 tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams.