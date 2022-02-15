Falcons Signing TE Ryan Becker To Futures Deal

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Tuesday that they have signed TE Ryan Becker to a futures contract.

We have signed TE Ryan Becker to the active roster. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 15, 2022

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Becker, 24, wound up going undrafted out of SMU back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Cardinals shortly after the draft.

However, Arizona opted to waive Becker coming out of training camp and sat out the entire 2020 season. He was later picked up by the Falcons and spent the 2021 season on their practice squad.

During his four-year college career at SMU, Becker caught 16 passes for 198 yards receiving and five touchdowns over the course of 15 games.