Falcons Signing WR Darnell Mooney To Three-Year, $39M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are signing WR Darnell Mooney to a three-year, $39 million contract with $26 million fully guaranteed.

The receiver market has been slow-moving up to this point, but this is a pretty good deal for Mooney.

The Chiefs reported had some interest in Mooney. However, it looks like the Falcons proved to be his best option in the end.

Mooney, 27, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named second-team all-conference in his junior season. The Bears traded up to draft him with the No. 173 pick in the fifth round in 2020.

Mooney played out the final year of a four-year, $2,917,050 rookie contract that included a $282,050 signing bonus. He’s testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2023, Mooney appeared in 15 games for the Bears and caught 14 passes for 61 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.