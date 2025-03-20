Falcons Signing WR Jamal Agnew

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Falcons are signing former Steelers WR Jamal Agnew to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.

Agnew, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $645,000 in 2020.

Agnew was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Jaguars.

He played out that contract and became an unrestricted free agent again in 2024. Agnew signed with Pittsburgh’s practice squad in November and was let go after the season.

In 2023, Agnew appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars, compiling 14 catches on 21 targets for 225 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 14 punts for 144 yards and 15 kickoffs for 391 yards.