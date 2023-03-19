Falcons Signing WR Mack Hollins

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Falcons are signing WR Mack Hollins to a one-year contract.

Hollins, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when the Dolphins claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles.

Hollins was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

The Raiders added Hollins on a one-year contract last year.

In 2022, Hollins appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and caught 57 passes for 690 yards receiving and four touchdowns.