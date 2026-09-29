Falcons Tried Out Six Including Three RBs

The Atlanta Falcons had six players in for a workout on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Jennings, 25, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M back in 2024. He was later waived and signed to their practice squad.

He bounced on and off of the Patriots’ active roster until this past August.

In 2025, Jennings appeared in seven games for the Patriots and rushed for 73 yards on 23 carries to go along with one reception for nine yards receiving and a touchdown.

Brown, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams out of Northwestern in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.75 million rookie contract when Los Angeles waived him.

He bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster before the Rams waived him again in January 2024 and he later caught on with the Buccaneers.

Dallas signed Brown to their active roster off Tampa Bay’s practice squad in January 2025 and he spent the 2025 season on the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Brown signed on with the Titans in 2026 but was let go coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Brown appeared in three games for the Buccaneers.