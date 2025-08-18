The Atlanta Falcons tried out three players on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Perkins, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2019 and 2020. The Patriots took Perkins with pick No. 96 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Perkins signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 that also included a $840,618 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Denver signed him to the active roster from New England’s practice squad. The Broncos cut him loose in August and he later signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad. Arizona let him go again in December.

In 2023, Perkins appeared in seven games for the Broncos and recorded 13 total tackles and two tackles for loss.