Falcons Trim Down To 53 Players At Deadline

Atlanta announced a flurry of moves to trim their roster down to 53 players at Sunday’s deadline.
The Falcons placed the following players on injured reserve:
- WR Beaux Collins
- CB Darren Hall
- RB Trey Sermon
- LB Malik Verdon
- LB Jalon Walker
Two were placed on the PUP list: LB DeAngelo Malone and OL Storm Norton, while DT Anterio Thompson was placed on the NFI list. Falcons EDGE James Pearce Jr. was also placed on the reserve/suspended list.
This list of players includes those released or waived by the Falcons:
- DE Keshawn Banks
- RB Tyler Goodson
- CB Darnay Holmes
- DT Eric Johnson II
- TE Nick Muse
- OLB Azeez Ojulari
- DE Cam Sample
- LB Channing Tindall
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- OL Brandon Walton
- DL Chris Williams
- LB Josh Woods
- DT Carlos Allen
- WR Vinny Anthony
- OL James Brockermeyer
- CB Cobee Bryant
- RB Nate Carter
- OL Kam Dewberry
- WR Dylan Drummond
- RB Cash Jones
- OL Riley Mahlman
- WR Keelan Marion
- DT Devonnsha Maxwell
- OT Wanya Morris
- LB Daveren Rayner
- OL Jaeden Roberts
- TE Joshua Simon
- DB Keidron Smith
- OL Andrew Stueber
- LB Bralen Trice
- TE Jack Velling
- WR Antwane Wells Jr.
- CB A.J. Woods
Trice, 25, was a two-year starter at Washington and earned third-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023. He was also second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 in 2022.
The Falcons drafted Trice with the No. 74 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He is in the third year of a four-year, $5,929,730 contract that includes a $1,132,532 signing bonus.
During his three-year college career, Trice appeared in 40 games and recorded 101 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.
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