Falcons Trim Down To 53 Players At Deadline

Atlanta announced a flurry of moves to trim their roster down to 53 players at Sunday’s deadline.

The Falcons placed the following players on injured reserve:

Two were placed on the PUP list: LB DeAngelo Malone and OL Storm Norton, while DT Anterio Thompson was placed on the NFI list. Falcons EDGE James Pearce Jr. was also placed on the reserve/suspended list.

This list of players includes those released or waived by the Falcons:

Trice, 25, was a two-year starter at Washington and earned third-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023. He was also second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 in 2022.

The Falcons drafted Trice with the No. 74 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He is in the third year of a four-year, $5,929,730 contract that includes a $1,132,532 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Trice appeared in 40 games and recorded 101 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.