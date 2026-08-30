Falcons Trim Down To 53 Players At Deadline

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Atlanta announced a flurry of moves to trim their roster down to 53 players at Sunday’s deadline.

Falcons helmet

The Falcons placed the following players on injured reserve:

  1. WR Beaux Collins
  2. CB Darren Hall
  3. RB Trey Sermon
  4. LB Malik Verdon
  5. LB Jalon Walker

Two were placed on the PUP list: LB DeAngelo Malone and OL Storm Norton, while DT Anterio Thompson was placed on the NFI list. Falcons EDGE James Pearce Jr. was also placed on the reserve/suspended list.

This list of players includes those released or waived by the Falcons:

  1. DE Keshawn Banks
  2. RB Tyler Goodson
  3. CB Darnay Holmes
  4. DT Eric Johnson II
  5. TE Nick Muse
  6. OLB Azeez Ojulari
  7. DE Cam Sample
  8. LB Channing Tindall
  9. DT Marlon Tuipulotu
  10. OL Brandon Walton
  11. DL Chris Williams
  12. LB Josh Woods
  13. DT Carlos Allen
  14. WR Vinny Anthony
  15. OL James Brockermeyer
  16. CB Cobee Bryant
  17. RB Nate Carter
  18. OL Kam Dewberry
  19. WR Dylan Drummond
  20. RB Cash Jones
  21. OL Riley Mahlman
  22. WR Keelan Marion
  23. DT Devonnsha Maxwell
  24. OT Wanya Morris
  25. LB Daveren Rayner
  26. OL Jaeden Roberts
  27. TE Joshua Simon
  28. DB Keidron Smith
  29. OL Andrew Stueber
  30. LB Bralen Trice
  31. TE Jack Velling
  32. WR Antwane Wells Jr.
  33. CB A.J. Woods

Trice, 25, was a two-year starter at Washington and earned third-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023. He was also second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 in 2022. 

The Falcons drafted Trice with the No. 74 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He is in the third year of a four-year, $5,929,730 contract that includes a $1,132,532 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Trice appeared in 40 games and recorded 101 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.

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