Falcons Waive DL Travis Bell

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have waived DL Travis Bell from the active roster.

The Falcons got Bell off the Bears’ practice squad earlier this season.

Bell, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kennesaw State.

He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract but was among Chicago’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Falcons signed Bell to their active roster during the season.

In 2023, Bell has appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded two total tackles.