Falcons Waive OL Willie Beavers, Place LS Beau Brinkley On IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve waived offensive lineman Willie Beavers and placed long snapper Beau Brinkley on injured reserve.

Other moves from the Falcons on Monday include:

Mike Davis . ( Falcons released RB. ( NFLTR

Falcons released OLB James Vaughters . (NFLTR)

. (NFLTR) Falcons exercised G Chris Lindstrom’s fifth-year option. (NFLTR)

fifth-year option. (NFLTR) Falcons declined RT Kaleb McGary’s fifth-year option. (NFLTR)

Beavers, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $2.87 million contract with the team but wound up being among their final roster cuts a few months later.

Beavers was on and off of the Vikings’ practice squad and had a brief stint with several teams including the Seahawks, Bears and 49ers before signing on to the Falcons’ practice squad in 2020. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2016, Beavers was active for two games while playing for the Vikings.