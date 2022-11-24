Falcons Waive WR Bryan Edwards, Make Three Other Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

Update:

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have waived WR Bryan Edwards and promoted WR Frank Darby from the practice squad on Thursday.

Atlanta also signed G Parker Ferguson and WR Emeka Emezie to the practice squad. 

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are waiving WR Bryan Edwards on Thursday. 

Bryan Edwards

Edwards, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $4,692,454 rookie contract that includes a $972,695 signing bonus. 

Back in May, the Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. 

In 2022, Edwards has appeared in seven games and recorded three receptions for 15 yards. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply