Falcons Waiving DE Bralen Trice

According to Jonathan Jones, the Falcons are waiving DE Bralen Trice today.
The former third-round pick tore his ACL ahead of his rookie year and still hasn’t appeared in a game for the Falcons. He spent last year on injured reserve after going on the list during cutdowns.
Trice, 25, was a two-year starter at Washington and earned third-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023. He was also second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 in 2022.
The Falcons drafted Trice with the No. 74 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He is in the third year of a four-year, $5,929,730 contract that includes a $1,132,532 signing bonus.
During his three-year college career, Trice appeared in 40 games and recorded 101 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.
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