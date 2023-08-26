Falcons Releasing Four Players

Mike Rothstein reports that the Falcons are releasing four players as teams begin to cut their rosters down to 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

The following is the full list of players being released:

Ellis, 31, was drafted in the fourth round by the Raiders back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a three-year extension worth over $15 million in 2018.

The Raiders placed Ellis on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 with a knee injury and later cut him with an injury settlement. From there, he agreed to a deal with the Ravens and returned to Baltimore.

Ellis re-signed with Baltimore on a one-year, $1.2 million deal but the Ravens initially cut him before the start of the season. They later opted to bring him back to their practice squad and he was then elevated to the active roster.

From there, Ellis signed a one-year contract with the Giants last year. He had signed with the Falcons last month and is now being waived.

In 2022, Ellis appeared in 17 games for the Giants and recorded 22 tackles and a sack.