Falcons Will Elevate & Start K Parker Romo, Among Other Moves

The Falcons announced on Saturday that they will elevate and start K Parker Romo and have declared K Younghoe Koo out.

Koo is not injured and won’t be traveling with the team this week.

In another pair of moves, Atlanta is placing S Jordan Fuller on injured reserve and signing WR David Sills V to the active roster.

Romo, 27, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Saints waived Romo before re-signing him a few days later. Unfortunately, Romo only lasted a few days in New Orleans before the team released him again.

He went on to sign with the Lions in the 2023 off-season but was waived before the season started. Romo signed to the Bears practice squad before being released in October and catching on with the Vikings.

Minnesota waived him in December and he caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad. He re-signed with New England on a futures deal this offseason but was let go in August.

In 2024, Romo appeared in four games for the Vikings and made 11 of his 12 field goal attempts and converted on seven of his eight extra-point attempts.