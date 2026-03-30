Falcons Won’t Focus On Extensions For Drake London & Bijan Robinson Until After Draft

Falcons WR Drake London is set to play on his fifth-year option in 2026, while RB Bijan Robinson is extension-eligible for the first time.

During the annual league meetings, new Falcons GM Ian Cunningham said an extension for London is “on top of mind,” but their focus remains on free agency and the draft for now, per Marc Raimondi. Cunningham said they likely won’t focus on extensions for London and Robinson until after the draft, according to Raimondi.

London, 24, was a three-year starter at USC. He was the Pac-12 offensive player of the year and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2021. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

London signed a four-year, $21,534,467 contract that includes a $12,841,430. The Falcons picked up his fifth-year option worth $16.817 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

In 2025, London appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and caught 68 passes on 112 targets for 919 yards and seven touchdowns.

Robinson, 24, was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Falcons out of Texas. He signed a four-year, $21,958,544 rookie deal through 2026 with a fifth-year option for 2027. He’s scheduled to make a base salary of $1,145,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and rushed 287 times for 1,478 yards (5.1 YPC). He also caught 79 passes for 820 yards with 11 total touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Falcons as the news becomes available.