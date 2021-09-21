Falcons Worked Out Seven Including WR John Brown

According to Tom Pelissero, the Atlanta Falcons have worked out veteran WR John Brown.

Brown would be an intriguing addition to a Falcons receiving corps that doesn’t have a ton of depth behind Calvin Ridley.

The rest of the Falcons workouts, per Aaron Wilson, include:

Brown, 31, was a third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,798,900 contract with the Arizona Cardinals before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Ravens.

Brown later signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Bills in 2019. Buffalo cut him following the 2020 season, and Brown agreed to a one-year $3.75 million contract with the Raiders in March.

However, Brown asked for and was granted his release by the Raiders coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Brown appeared in nine games for the Bills and caught 33 passes for 457 yards receiving and three touchdowns.